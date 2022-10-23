Hey Duggee is heading to Blackpool Opera House as extra dates added to its first live UK theatre tour
Hit children’s show Hey Duggee is heading to Blackpool as part of its first live UK theatre tour.
Duggee, The Squirrels and some of their friends will come together for Hey Duggee the Live Theatre Show, a new play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing.
Here’s all you need to know about the event.
When is Hey Duggee coming to Blackpool?
Most Popular
The smash hit CBeebies series is brought to life through puppetry and storytelling in this new live show which will head to Blackpool Opera House from Saturday, July 29 to Sunday, July 30 next year.
The tour was announced in June, and Blackpool Opera House is one of 13 new venues added in a three-month extension.
How do I get tickets?
Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and the venue.
For more information go to www.heyduggeelive.com
Hey Duggee has taken the world of children’s entertainment by storm
Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC and Studio AKA creation has won no fewer than six BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.
Hey Duggee was the most streamed children’s show on BBC iPlayer in 2021.
The theatre show is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax and theatre and live entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with Live Nation.
Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, added: “This is an incredibly exciting tour. Hey Duggee is quite simply a phenomenon and has taken the world of children’s entertainment by storm – and we are delighted to be adding so many extra dates to the first ever live tour of this popular show.”