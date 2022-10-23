Duggee, The Squirrels and some of their friends will come together for Hey Duggee the Live Theatre Show, a new play packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing.

Here’s all you need to know about the event.

When is Hey Duggee coming to Blackpool?

Hey Duggee is heading to Blackpool Opera House

The smash hit CBeebies series is brought to life through puppetry and storytelling in this new live show which will head to Blackpool Opera House from Saturday, July 29 to Sunday, July 30 next year.

The tour was announced in June, and Blackpool Opera House is one of 13 new venues added in a three-month extension.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and the venue.

For more information go to www.heyduggeelive.com

Hey Duggee has taken the world of children’s entertainment by storm

Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC and Studio AKA creation has won no fewer than six BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.

Hey Duggee was the most streamed children’s show on BBC iPlayer in 2021.

The theatre show is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax and theatre and live entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with Live Nation.