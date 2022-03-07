The Last of the Duty Free is based on Eric Chappell’s popular TV sitcom and is set in a holiday resort in Spain.

The play reunites the characters 30 years on in another hugely entertaining farce that sees working class David and Amy once again crossing paths with middle class Robert and Linda in a sun-drenched Spanish hotel.

“We all long for a little bit of sun in the depths of winter but especially at the moment when so many haven't been able to travel overseas for a while,” said director Paul Lomax. “The whole cast are enjoying the holiday vibe in rehearsals which is great. Although I do have to keep reminding them that we have work to do!”

The cast of Fylde Coast Players who are staging The Last of the Duty Free at Lowther Pavilion

The team responsible for transforming Lowther’s stage into a corner of the Mediterranean are headed up by set designer Tim Greenwood. “We have a really talented group working to create this other world - from the design stage right through to props, costume and the final set dressing. The build is underway at the moment and it’s looking fantastic. It’s great to see it all come together.

Fylde Coast Players have an excellent track record for producing stage versions of hit TV comedies with recent productions of Hi-De-Hi and Are You Being Served going down a storm with local audiences.