A scene from Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society Just Be!

It’s been a very strange and unsettling week, so what better remedy than to just be yourself, and witness a colourful, foot tapping musical extravaganza staged by over 40 local talented performers?

Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society is renowned for its long running high quality productions of “Songs from the Shows’ and this is no exception. There is absolutely something for everyone, with the classics from Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story, Phantom and the Sound of Music, alongside the very popular newer musicals, Six, Come from Away, Book of Mormon and Hamilton.

This is a large cast of diverse talents, a myriad of voices, a very strong male ensemble (highlighted in comedic Two by Two) 8 strong dancers who shone in From Now On (The Greatest Showman), and a plethora of excellent soloists.

Though this is very much a team effort with the commitment shining from the faces of every single performer, special mention should be made for the outstanding vocals from Kassidy Kiernan (This is the Hour/Me and the Sky) and Janette Martins. (Journey to the Past/I have Confidence). Simply stunning.

Directed by father and daughter team, Richard and Vicky Harrison, musically directed by the accomplished Catherine Stevenson with her 4 piece band, and choreographed by Joanna Hindle and Alison Slinger.

The song of the night with full blown echoing harmonies came from the whole cast with Once We Were Kings, (Billy Elliott), followed by a wonderfully glittery, sparkly and uplifting Finale from Kinky Boots. So get along there and let them Raise You Up!