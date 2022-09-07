Follow Phileas Fogg’s incredible journey as Around The World in 80 Days flies into Blackpool Grand Theatre
Fly Around The World in 80 Days in a marvellously madcap new telling of Jules Verne’s famous tale at Blackpool Grand Theatre next year.
The funny family show – ideal for ages seven and above - will be on at the Church Street theatre from Tuesday, February 28 until Saturday, March 4 next year.
Juliet’s Forster’s adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around The World In 80 Days follows Phileas Fogg’s incredible journey across the globe as you’ve never seen it before.
The audience can watch the band of highly skilled travelling circus performers embark on their most daring feat yet as they recreate Fogg’s famous adventures as he sets off on his race Around The World In 80 Days.
Tickets for Around The World in 80 Days at Blackpool Grand Theatre cost from £15.50.
Read More
There will be matinee and early evening performances.
Call the Box Office on (01253) 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk