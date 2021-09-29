Everything you need to know about the big annual panto at Fleetwood - including a former soap star

Aladdin is coming to Fleetwood

Panto fans can fly away on a magic carpet ride for a trip to see perennial favourite Aladdin at the seafront venue from Thursday December 9 until Sunday December 12.

And headlining the cast will be soap star legend Peter Amory, best known for his role as the villainous ‘Chris Tate’ in Emmerdale, who is playing the evil Abanazar.

There will be hilarious comedy, songs, dancing, audience participation and more as the perfect run up to Christmas.

The Marine Hall have once again teamed up with North West pantomime company Trio Entertainment to bring the much loved story of ‘Aladdin’ to life this Christmas.

Peter said: “I am really looking forward to appearing in Aladdin this Christmas.

"I have played panto villains a number of times and I love the experience and can’t wait to get back into the pantomime mood again…it’s going to be great fun!”

Producer Kevin Brown adds “We cannot wait to transform the Marine Hall into a magical festive space filled with lots of panto fun this December!”

The cast also includes Tom Balmont, Natasha Griffith, Sofia Klimovsky and Tiago de Souza.

Tricked into going into the cave of wonders by the evil Abanazar, Aladdin finds himself trapped in a cave with nothing but a dirty old lamp and no way out.

When Aladdin rubs the lamp a magical Genie appears to save the day and rescue him from the cave and grants him three extravagant wishes.

Aladdin is joined by his wacky washerwoman mother Widow Twankey along with the beautiful Princess Jasmine, her guardian the crazy but strict police chief and a magical spirit to guide our hero along the way on this magical carpet ride of a pantomime!

Tickets are £9.50 for Adults, £9 for Children and a Family ticket is £34 for four people.

Group booking discounts for 10 people or more are also available.

Show times are as follows:

Thursday December 9 - 10am and 2pm; Friday December 10 - 10am and 7pm; Saturday December 11 1pm and 7pm; Sunday December 12 at 1pm