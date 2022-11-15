Endless Love – The Show is a hit-packed, electrifying and emotional rollercoaster guaranteed to get audiences on their feet and singing at the top of their voices

It’s a bespoke production, flawlessly delivered by a young and vibrant cast and features a powerhouse live band.

Featuring Pop, Soul and Motown classics, all the smash hits are there including I’m Coming Out, Dancing on The Ceiling, Chain Reaction and All Night Long.

Endless Love is coming to Lytham on Friday

It is hard to believe it is now more than 40 years since Motown legends Lionel and Diana made music history with their 1981 hit Endless Love. Incredibly despite many requests they have never performed the song together again.

Endless Love – The Show aims to put that right, with live arrangements taken from both Lionel’s & Diana’s original touring shows, this is as close as it gets.

This wonderful tribute is the brainchild of Mark Carter who was musical director of the hugely popular and long-running Magic of Motown for more than a decade.

He said: “Endless Love has been developed over many years and I am truly blessed to be working with some of the best people in the business to bring this all-new show to life.

“From the outset we wanted to create a truly joyful, feel-good show that celebrates the brilliance of Lionel Richie and Diana Ross as well as some of the greatest songs ever written.