The students take to the stage at Lowther Pavilion to perform an array of genres including ballet, tap, modern and jazz in show which has been choreographed by Amy Appleton, Sarah Cosgrove and Megan Burgeen.

Students have been in rehearsal for months to showcase the talent and skill they have developed over the last school year. Highlights include the Jazz and Acro sections, plus an appearance from the award-winning Musical Theatre group, performing numbers from Newsies and Les Misérables.

The show runs at Lowther Pavilion from Friday 15th to Saturday 16th July 2022 at 7.30pm nightly, with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets are available from the box office on (01253) 794221 or you can book online at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk

Dancers from Clifton Academy preparing for their forthcoming show