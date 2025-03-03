Creating Work For Local People Through Theatre
Following the runaway success of Fracking Grannies, we're now busy bringing our latest story to life – Ice Cream On The Beach! A fresh, funny exploration of love, loss, and the unforgettable moments that shape us.
This 90-minute rollercoaster of love, laughter, and secrets, a Northern family teeters on the edge.
Granny’s on the prowl for a man, while two sons are locked in internal battles—and eventually, in open conflict.
One son harbours a colossal secret, the other dreads the rejection that might follow if he comes out.
Our project spark laughter, stirs emotions, and ignites conversations with a dash of Northern grit and warmth.