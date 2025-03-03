Creating Work For Local People Through Theatre

By Sharon Sinclair
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 17:21 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 08:08 BST

At Blackpool Belle Productions, we're passionate about telling stories that pulse with the heart, humour, and resilience of Northern life.

Following the runaway success of Fracking Grannies, we're now busy bringing our latest story to life – Ice Cream On The Beach! A fresh, funny exploration of love, loss, and the unforgettable moments that shape us.

This 90-minute rollercoaster of love, laughter, and secrets, a Northern family teeters on the edge.

Granny’s on the prowl for a man, while two sons are locked in internal battles—and eventually, in open conflict.

Actors recreate the demonstrationActors recreate the demonstration
One son harbours a colossal secret, the other dreads the rejection that might follow if he comes out.

Our project spark laughter, stirs emotions, and ignites conversations with a dash of Northern grit and warmth.

