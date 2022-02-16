This is a magically updated version of the Academy Award-winning Disney classic based on the 1992 film and the 2014 hit Broadway and West End show about the 'diamond in the rough' street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within. The story you know and love has been given the royal treatment. Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character. With expanded characters, new songs, and more thrills, this new adaptation of the beloved story will mesmerise. Runs from Thursday February 17 to 19. www.wyretheatres.co.uk