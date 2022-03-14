As soon as it was possible to rehearse together following changes in restrictions last year, the orchestra resumed rehearsals for their well-received Centenary Prom Concert at the Grand Theatre Blackpool in September with an audience of over 500 attending and featuring international soprano soloist Jane Irwin.

This concert also marked the tenth anniversary of Helen Harrison becoming the Music Director of the BSO with a special presentation at the concert of a Golden Baton.

For this latest concert the orchestra have been working with staff and pupils from Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary in Blackpool to bring together a joint concert showcasing excerpts from some of the most popular pieces in the orchestral repertoire. The aim of the concert is to introduce new audience members, old and especially young, to the joys of live music.

Blackpool Symphony Orchestra performing at The Grand Theatre

Highlights will include the first movement of Beethoven’s 5th symphony, Elgar’s iconic Nimrod, Mars from The Planets Suite, Night on Bald Mountain by Mussorgsky and Dave Brubeck’s Take 5.

A spokesperson said: “The children have all thoroughly enjoyed working on these challenging yet enjoyable pieces with their inspirational music teacher and orchestra member Lindsay Benson and have all shown huge enthusiasm for, and engagement with, the project. It takes place on Saturday March 19 at 3pm