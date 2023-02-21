Arthur Smith – My First 75 Years in Comedy dips into the playground of the imagination that is Edinburgh Fringe which celebrated its 75th anniversary this year.

He tells the story of the great city and its festivals, his life on the London comedy circuit and recalls some of the triumphs, love affairs and arrests on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His hour long performance features Hamlet, Colditz, Leonard Cohen, Dante, dementia, Gary Lineker and the Leith Police.

Arthur Smith who is performing at Lowther Pavilion in March

"There are Edinburgh Fringe legends and then there is Arthur Smith' Bruce Dessau,” (Times).

It takes place on Friday March 10, starting at 8pm and the age guidance is 14 plus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad