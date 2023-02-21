Comedian Arthur Smith dips into the playground of Edinburgh Fringe through his Lowther Pavilion show in Lytham
In a moving hour of revelations, songs, poems and gags, comedian Arthur Smith delivers a love letter to the world of comedy in his latest tour which is coming to Lowther Pavilion
Arthur Smith – My First 75 Years in Comedy dips into the playground of the imagination that is Edinburgh Fringe which celebrated its 75th anniversary this year.
He tells the story of the great city and its festivals, his life on the London comedy circuit and recalls some of the triumphs, love affairs and arrests on the way.
His hour long performance features Hamlet, Colditz, Leonard Cohen, Dante, dementia, Gary Lineker and the Leith Police.
"There are Edinburgh Fringe legends and then there is Arthur Smith' Bruce Dessau,” (Times).
It takes place on Friday March 10, starting at 8pm and the age guidance is 14 plus.
Ticket prices start at £23 and to purchase, please visit Lowther Pavilion website.