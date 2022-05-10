The contrast between the dead pan humour of Barrett and mad onstage antics of Otway are hilarious to watch and there’s the chance to catch them on stage this weekend.

John’s lyrical genius and Willy’s outstanding musicianship make for a unique partnership.Ever keen to add a new dimension to the show, Willy has a new addition to his array of instruments. Beware the Moose Homp!Willy’s interest in making instruments began when he commandeered two guitars made by his dad in 1965. One from an old guitar neck and a scaffold plank and the other branded the Mk1 Schitstik electric slide of similar pedigree. These instruments were used on many of the early tracks.It will be a show by two master entertainers.