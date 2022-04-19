Quartet G4 are performing at Lowther Pavilion on Saturday as part of their exhilarating G4 Live! tour which exploded into the industry and the public's hearts back in 2004 on the first series of the X-Factor.

They have to be heard live to truly appreciate the power and passion of their voices. Having completed five sell-out Christmas tours in consecutive years, G4 are thrilled to be returning to theatres with their classic hits of Bohemian Rhapsody, My Way, Nessun Dorma and Creep plus recent heart-stopping tracks from their latest G4 ‘Love Songs’ album. For tickets visit www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk. They are priced at £29.50. Meet and greet tickets are available too, they are £79.50 and include a glass of wine or juice.