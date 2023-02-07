Catch comedian Chris McCausland as he heads to Lowther Pavilion in Lytham with Speaky Blinder tour
One of the UK's top stand-ups Chris McCausland is on tour with a show about life, family, and loads of other nonsense as well.
By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
And the star of the Royal Variety Performance is heading to Lowther Pavilion on Saturday February 18 with his Speaky Blinder tour.
Famous for his comedy on Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News for You, QI, and Live at the Apollo, Chris’ show is joke heavy with gags aplenty.
It’s one not to be missed. Tickets are available at Lowther Pavilion