Catch comedian Chris McCausland as he heads to Lowther Pavilion in Lytham with Speaky Blinder tour

One of the UK's top stand-ups Chris McCausland is on tour with a show about life, family, and loads of other nonsense as well.

By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

And the star of the Royal Variety Performance is heading to Lowther Pavilion on Saturday February 18 with his Speaky Blinder tour.

Famous for his comedy on Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News for You, QI, and Live at the Apollo, Chris’ show is joke heavy with gags aplenty.

It’s one not to be missed. Tickets are available at Lowther Pavilion

Chris McCausland
