What is Breakin Convention?

Breakin' Convention is a hip hop theatre revolution. Hosted and curated by UK hip hop theatre legend and Breakin’ Convention artistic director Jonzi D, the festival also features DJs, graffiti artists and freestyle sessions taking place all over the theatre. Since its thrilling inception in London, Breakin' Convention has represented the origins and evolution of hip hop culture from around the world and around the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is taking part?

Freefly Crew: "A big part of breaking is where it began, on the concrete outside, so our piece takes it back to the roots but in the classic Freefly style."

There will be live performances from local talent House of Wingz, Freefly Crew and Ryan Fenton alongside Crewe’s Dope Male Performance Company and international acts Ghetto Funk Collective and Yvonne Smink from the Netherlands and South Korean’s MOVER.

Blackpool’s House of Wingz brings together people from all walks of life, to celebrate and enjoy music, dance, creativity and personal expression. Their exciting live piece A History is about a moment in time, the deconstruction of disco and the evolution of house music in New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freefly Crew was founded in the resort in 2006 by three brothers and two friends from high school and is now a whole crew that performs and competes all around the UK. Their piece An Eventful Day Busking is inspired by a trip to the birthplace of b-boying in New York City, where they met and danced alongside dynamic rockers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Fenton specialises in commercial style, heels and contemporary fusion and teaches his unique and fresh styles across Blackpool and the North West. His self-choreographed The Note is centred around the male struggle with mental health, the isolation they feel and suppression they have to not speak out in fear of society’s perception

Ryan Fenton: "I want to make the audience think and reflect and most importantly, feel."

When is it and how much are tickets?

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes place on June 10 at 7pm but there are community events at St John’s Square on Friday June 2 from noon to 2pm. There’ll be free dance demos, graffiti art and rap workshops.

Tickets online or through box office on 01253 290190. Tickets from £12.50 with concession, family tickets and group rates available.

Advertisement Hide Ad