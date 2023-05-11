A “big budget extravaganza adaptation” of J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale Peter Pan will fly into Blackpool from Thursday, October 26 to Sunday, October 29.

Producers say it promises to put a “spectacular spin on the timeless classic adventure”.

Boy George will debut as Captain Hook, and will be joined by friend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, who will be playing the mermaid.

Boy George as Captain Hook

The role of Peter Pan will be played by comedian Jordan Conway.

Boy George said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Captain Hook and showing off my evil side!

“I make my first entrance on a life size galleon that sails around the stage in front of an amazing water-wall fountain.

“Although the show has traditional pantomime elements, it is so much more, being a mix of cirque and spectacular event … and I get a chance to fight a giant animatronic crocodile. What’s not to like?”

Dorit added: “I am so excited to work with George who is a dear friend and godfather to my children Jagger and Phoenix, who will also be in the show as part of Peter Pan’s gang.”

The show is set to feature dazzling aerial stunts, a giant battle where the audience can throw cannonballs at Hook’s ship and more.

Following the success of Elf: The Musical last year, the same production team – headed by producer Jon Conway – are at the helm of the spectacle.

Mr Conway said: “I am thrilled to be working with Boy George, surely one of the most iconic stars of all time, who will make this production stylish and unique.

“We use every square inch of the stage and auditorium to deliver a massive production both breathtaking and hilarious.

“Two huge LED screens make sure nobody ever misses any of the action.”

Where can I buy tickets?

The Arena Spectacular will open at the Winter Gardens on October 26, England’s largest theatre outside London, with six performances at the same venue up to and including October 29.

