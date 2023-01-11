The theatre has started the New Year with a bang, as bosses revealed they welcomed record-breaking numbers of customers for this year’s pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.

The panto saw a 30 per cent increase in group bookings and 10 per cent increase in revenue, while schools’ attendance rose by 28 per cent.

The smash-hit family show – with a cast including stand-up star Steve Royle, Emmerdale’s Hayley Tamaddon and Maisie Sellwood making her professional debut as the beautiful Princess Rose – also received rave reviews from both critics and customers alike throughout its 51 performances.

Maisie Sellwood and Josh Belward were among the stars of Sleeping Beauty at Blackpool Grand Theatre

Rounding out the cast were playwright and top soap screenwriter Philip Meeks, award-winning actor and director Daniel Taylor and top theatre stars Josh Belward and Christina Meehan.

The panto – put together by the creative team from Martin Dodd of UK Productions Ltd – saw an 89 per cent increase in local families taking advantage of a special family deal, and with 49 per cent of its audience coming from the surrounding region, theatre bosses say it also contributed to the wider Blackpool economy, including restaurants and hotels.

Panto-goers left five-star reviews, with one saying: “Fantastic panto for all ages, cast are BRILLIANT, you MUST SEE this.”

Another review called it “a show that brings pure festive joy, everyone left the theatre feeling upbeat and happy”.

Among the celebrity visitors to have taken in the panto this year were comic genius Peter Kay – who took a festive break from his national sell-out tour – and Hi-de-Hi icon Su Pollard.

Adam Knight, Grand Theatre chief executive, said: “We are thrilled so many local and regional families joined us to create such a milestone and a record-breaking year for pantomime at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre this year. This helps the theatre to develop its programme further for children and families throughout the year.

“Over 10,000 children engaged with the show this year including a 28 per cent increase in schools’ attendance.

“I’d like to personally thank Martin Dodd and his team at UK Productions for their continued support of the Theatre, providing Blackpool’s No.1 pantomime year-after-year.”

Martin Dodd added: “I’m delighted that our pantomime production of Sleeping Beauty has once again created a record-breaker for Blackpool’s Grand Theatre this Christmas.

“The team at The Grand put a huge amount of effort to promote the show all year round and deliver an experience second-to-none. Together we’ve created the best family experience in the town at Christmas with thousands of families attending year on year.

“Huge thanks must go to the families, schools and groups that attend every year. One family said this was their 20th year bringing three generations! It’s a delight to know we’ve been entertaining them for so long.

“I’d also like to send my huge thanks to all the cast, front of house team, creatives, musicians and crew who make the production what it was.”

Meanwhile, the Grand’s panto for December 2023 is already proving to be a hit.

Aladdin is the fastest-selling panto of any previous panto at the Grand – 20.3 per cent ahead of record-breaker Sleeping Beauty. The theatre also reports 35.4 per cent of customers have rebooked from 2021/22, and 36 per cent from pre-Covid in 2019/20.

Steve Royle returns as Wishee Washee, with more stars set to be announced later in the year. Aladdin will run from Friday, December 1 to Monday, January 1, 2024.

