Award winning Lytham Anonymous Players mark 90 years on stage with JB Priestley's When We Are Married
A milestone 90 years of theatre will be celebrated when Lytham Anonymous Players take to the stage next week.
For their September 2022 play which runs from 14th-17th at Lowther Pavilion the acclaimed group will perform the large cast classic play J.B. Priestly’s “When We Are Married”.
The Friday performance will be 90 years to the day of their very first performance, which was Noel Coward’s the Young Idea.
The LAPs are honoured to have St Anne’s Mayor Karen Harrison attending the celebration supporting the show and amateur dramatics.
Founded in 1932, Anonymous Players is a drama society that strongly believes in the principal that the play and not the players is of paramount importance - a belief which is as strong as ever today hence the name The Anonymous Players.
However, in line with demands of the theatre going public for programmes and a who’s who of theatre, the society had to look at producing show programmes, and in 1976 they made the momentous decision to publish the actors’ names for the first time.
The award winning group has soared through the decades and generations and performing a couple of hundred plus plays such as When We Are Married, Blithe Spirit, Lady Windermere’s Fan and Brassed Off.
A spokesperson said that being part of Lytham Anonymous Players guarantees fun friendship and theatre with a warm welcome for acting and non-acting members in a variety of roles.
If you would like to join Lytham Anonymous Players, email [email protected] or visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/lythamanonymousplayers