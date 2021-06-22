American Four Tops head to Marine Hall for an evening of motown magic

It’s the show jam packed with sweet soul music and Motown magic that continues to leave audiences dancing and chanting for more following each outstanding performance. Featuring the voice of Mr William Hicks, the American Four Tops bring high-stepping choreography and superb vocal harmonies to the stage with all the glitz of Vegas. Visually exciting, musically authentic, all the Four Tops’ hits feature: Reach Out, Baby I Need Your Loving, I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie), and Standing In The Shadow. This explosive show is guaranteed to leave you breathless. It takes place at Marine Hall, November 7.