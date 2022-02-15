Agatha Christie's famous play The Mousetrap coming back to Blackpool Grand Theatre

The-Mousetrap, with the 2021 London cast. Photography by Matt-Crockett

Agatha Christie’s whodunnit The Mousetrap has the record for being the longest continuous production in the world, with a theatrical run in the West End that began in 1952.

And to celebrate its 70th anniversary, the production will be visiting 70 venues across the UK and Ireland as part of a special tour across 2022 and 2023.

Christie fans flocked to see The Mousetrap when it came to The Grand in 2019 and now it is returning with a new cast next summer.

Incredibly, theatre-goes have kept the secret about the identity of the murderer, enabling new generations to try and solve the mystery.

A spokesman for Blackpool Grand Theatre said: “It’s a chance to catch an iconic piece of theatrical history and celebrate 70 sensational years of the Queen of Crime on stage!

“It has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats for almost 70 years.”

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a stately countryside guesthouse.

When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror– that a killer is in their midst!

One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer - and who will be their next victim?

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap 70 th Anniversary Tour will be appearing at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Monday June 19 to Saturday 24 June 2023.