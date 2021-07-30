A story classic brought to life on stage at Lowther Pavilion

Storytellers Theatre Company, The Railway Children

Storytellers Theatre Company bring The Railway Children to Lowther Pavilion, retelling the enchanting tale following the fortunes and adventures of Roberta, Peter and Phyllis after they move from London to a house near a railway line in the country.

Roberta reads an old newspaper and discovers where their father really is and all the children take part in the adventure of a lifetime.