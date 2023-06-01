The Woman in Black to haunt Blackpool Grand this Hallowe’en…

Susan Hill’s spine-tingling supernatural tale of The Woman in Black makes a chilling return to Blackpool Grand Theatre from Monday October 30 to Saturday November 4 by popular demand, direct from the West End!It’s the ultimate thrilling experience for All Hallows’ Eve and beyond…The critically acclaimed international theatre event The Woman in Black has been seen by over 7 million people worldwide and continues to terrify and delight audiences of all generations as it returns to Blackpool following an incredible 33 year run at London’s Fortune Theatre.“With an awful cry of realisation, I knew. There was no visitor - or at least no real, human visitor…” – The Woman in Black.When young solicitor Arthur Kipps is sent to a remote village to settle the estate of a deceased client, strange occurrences and unexplained phenomena begin to haunt him. Determined to uncover the truth, Arthur embarks on a terrifying journey that leads him to unravel a dark secret as the boundaries between the living and the dead blur. Arthur becomes obsessed with a curse he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black and engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying tale and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.Written in 1983 by Susan Hill, The Woman in Black has become one of the most successful gothic novels in English literature. Set in the early 20th century, it is a masterfully crafted tale of suspense and psychological horror, building tension through its atmospheric descriptions and a mounting sense of dread.Stephen Mallatratt’s haunting stage production will captivate audiences with its ghostly tale, set against the atmospheric backdrop of one of Blackpool's most iconic venues. Brace yourself for a bone-chilling journey into the dark heart of the unknown, where the line between the real and the spectral becomes perilously thin.Will you brave this gripping ghost story live this Hallowe’en season? Make a date with The Woman in Black if you dare...Susan Hill’s The Woman in Black is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Monday 30 October to Saturday 4 November with evening and matinee performances.Tickets from £17.50 with some concessions and school rates available.Visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full show listings and bookings or call the box office on 01253 290 190 for bookings and further information.