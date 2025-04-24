The UK Truck and Tractor Pull

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tractor pulling, the world’s most powerful and exciting motor sport, returns to the North West this May at Scorton Showground’s purpose-built track with a bigger programme than ever before. An exciting Lancashire weekend of high-octane action is on offer and, as well as a full BTPA (British Tractor Pulling Association) Championship round, there is a fabulous Truck Show, fairground, beer tent and live entertainment on the Saturday night.

As the first round of the British Championship, the Scorton event sets a gold standard and provides the crucial benchmark for the coming 2025 Tractor Pulling Season. Competing against our very own ‘Aftermath Unleashed’ in the popular Light Modified section of the Championship from Scotland, is the ‘Gator 3 Lynx Edition’ – the world’s only quad turbine light modified tractor together with European guests ‘Green Spirit’, ‘Herbie’ and ‘Hot Art’ from the Netherlands and Belgium’s ‘Mad Max’.

In the Limited Superstock class, Switzerland’s ‘Sonic’ returns to Scorton and ‘Midnight Mistress’ will be a tough act to follow in the hotly-contested Limited Prostock class.

There is a fabulous display of around 120 Custom Trucks, and all the action from the event is live on a big screen. An exclusive VP marquee is available for guests to enjoy a complimentary drink and meal, bar and VIP car parking.

Local contender 'Aftermath'

Says organiser, Daniel Whittingham: “Lancashire is now a beacon of tractor pulling and a magnet for enthusiasts from all over the UK and Europe.If you’ve not been before, we’ve also ensured that Scorton is a truly family-friendly event – so come along!”.Scorton was voted Best Organised Event of the Year 2024 by the members of the British Tractor Pulling Association.

The action starts at 2pm on Saturday and will last until around 9.30pm. Sunday’s hours are 12 to 6 pm. Gates open two hours before the competition starts.

Gate tickets are £20 (adults), £12 (children 10-16). Under 10’s Free. Free parking. Weekend camping £60 (adults), £30 (children 10-16). Under 10’s Free. Includes entry. VIP tickets (£80pp). Includes entry.

These and discounted tickets are all available via the event website at https://uktractorpull.co.uk/

Woodacre Lodge Farm, Hazelhead Lane, Scorton, Nr Preston, Lancashire PR3 1BN.