The Tigerface Show Leaps to Blackpool!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The audience will be thrown headfirst into a colour-filled world of puppets, balloons and poop- loops, as the character TigerFace attempts to keeps his adult cynicism at bay, whilst recreating the last ever episode of his favourite childhood TV show, joined by pals The Dream Maker, and Fast Hands (who is also the jungle’s very own British Sign Language interpreter for the show).

The TigerFace Show promises to be a joyful, yet melancholic comedy that quickly descends into absurdism and unfurls into an ‘audience-responsive, ragged-scream part-piece, 1-part misery to 2-parts joy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TigerFace Show is created and performed by JTC and Co. Justin Teddy Cliffe is a theatre maker, writer, and director, who has previously been nominated for the National Theatre Wales for the Evening Standard Future Theatre Makers Award. Justin has worked with venues including Commonwealth Cardiff, Bristol Old Vic, Battersea Arts Centre, National Theatre Wales, and the Birmingham REP.

The Tigerface Show

The TigerFace Show explores mature themes and adult themes, including mental health, alcohol, and swearing. The show is recommended for those aged 16+. All shows of the TigerFace Show have British Sign Language incorporated, and Closed Captioning can be supplied upon request.