The Strand Collective Presents the Final Makers’ Market of the Year in Blackpool

The Strand Collective is excited to announce the upcoming Christmas Makers’ Market at Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool, taking place on Sunday, December 15th. This event marks the final market of the year, and a fantastic opportunity to pick up last minuet Christmas gifts.

The Makers’ Market will showcase a wide variety of offerings, including art, crafts, food, beverages, coffee, music, and street food. The event aims to provide a vibrant platform for independent artisans, creators, performers, and businesses to display their talents in a community-centric atmosphere.

The family focused market will also include FREE Christmas tree decorations workshops, and a Christmas treat hunt around the market.

Community-Focused Approach

FREE Workshops

A core mission of the Makers’ Market is to foster community connections, linking locals with outstanding independent businesses. These events encourage local shopping and promote growth and collaboration throughout the Northwest region.

Megan Brown from The Strand Collective expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Our primary goal is to uplift the local independent creative community by providing a platform for showcasing their talents on the Fylde Coast."

She added, "Each of our traders offers high-quality, handmade goods that embody artistic craftsmanship. With delightful treats alongside captivating art and crafts, our diverse range promises a unique shopping experience."

The market provides local artists and makers a chance to exhibit their work and enhance the market experience. Stallholders from the Fylde Coast are encouraged to participate and feature their skills across various creative categories. Vendors such as Hair Accessories Made By Nicola Ann ,Beads by Geebs ,Polly Powers ,Seabreeze books & prints ,Rosie Imogen Illustration ,Darc Art Designs ,Kreative Kira ,Happy Lil Ghost Creations ,Kitty's Kurios ,Canvas Creations ,PostPlush ,C.J’s Heavenly Treats Wholesale and Events, JLEssentials and more will be present.

The Christmas Makers’ Market is scheduled for Sunday, December 15th, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Abingdon Street Market.