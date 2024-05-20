The Strand Collective launches Monthly Maker’s Market at Abingdon Street Market
The market will feature a diverse array of offerings, including art, crafts, food, beverages, coffee, music, and street food. It aims to provide a platform for independent artisans, creators, performers, and businesses to present their talents in a community-focused setting. Held at Abingdon Street Market, the events will showcase a curated selection of local makers, crafters, and various creative talents, creating a vibrant marketplace for attendees to enjoy.
Community-focused Approach
Central to the Makers' Market is an emphasis on fostering community connections by linking locals with outstanding independent businesses. The events are designed to encourage local shopping and promote community growth and collaboration throughout the Northwest region.
Megan Brown from The Strand Collective expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming events, stating, "Our primary goal is to uplift the local independent creative community by providing a platform for showcasing their talents on the Fylde Coast."
She continued, "Each of our traders offers high-quality, handmade goods that epitomize artistic craftsmanship. From delightful treats to captivating art pieces and craft items, our diverse range of traders promises a unique shopping experience."
Located at the Heart of Blackpool
The markets, taking place at Abingdon Street Market, offer local artists and makers’ the opportunity to exhibit their work and actively contribute to the market experience. Stallholders from the Fylde Coast are encouraged to participate, showcasing their skills and unique products across various creative categories. Vendors such as Darc Art Designs, Emily Peet Illustration, Larch Tree Crafts, Airy Fairy, Andrea Lemin Design, Beads by Geebs, Blackpool School of Arts and Laporifea will be in attendance.
Interested stallholders focusing on art and photography, crafts, clothing and accessories, health and beauty, home and living, jewellery, vintage clothing, and vintage collectables are welcome to apply. The upcoming market is scheduled for Sunday, April 28th, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Abingdon Street Market. For more information, visit the link HERE. Those interested in hosting a stall are encouraged to contact [email protected] for further details.