The Strand Collective launches Monthly Maker’s Market at Abingdon Street Market

By James LucasContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 09:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Strand Collective has announced the continuation of their popular Makers’ Market, to be held on the last Sunday of every month following the remarkable success of last month's event.

The market will feature a diverse array of offerings, including art, crafts, food, beverages, coffee, music, and street food. It aims to provide a platform for independent artisans, creators, performers, and businesses to present their talents in a community-focused setting. Held at Abingdon Street Market, the events will showcase a curated selection of local makers, crafters, and various creative talents, creating a vibrant marketplace for attendees to enjoy.

Community-focused Approach

Central to the Makers' Market is an emphasis on fostering community connections by linking locals with outstanding independent businesses. The events are designed to encourage local shopping and promote community growth and collaboration throughout the Northwest region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Blackpool Makers' Market at Abingdon Street MarketBlackpool Makers' Market at Abingdon Street Market
Blackpool Makers' Market at Abingdon Street Market

Megan Brown from The Strand Collective expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming events, stating, "Our primary goal is to uplift the local independent creative community by providing a platform for showcasing their talents on the Fylde Coast."

She continued, "Each of our traders offers high-quality, handmade goods that epitomize artistic craftsmanship. From delightful treats to captivating art pieces and craft items, our diverse range of traders promises a unique shopping experience."

Located at the Heart of Blackpool

The markets, taking place at Abingdon Street Market, offer local artists and makers’ the opportunity to exhibit their work and actively contribute to the market experience. Stallholders from the Fylde Coast are encouraged to participate, showcasing their skills and unique products across various creative categories. Vendors such as Darc Art Designs, Emily Peet Illustration, Larch Tree Crafts, Airy Fairy, Andrea Lemin Design, Beads by Geebs, Blackpool School of Arts and Laporifea will be in attendance.

Interested stallholders focusing on art and photography, crafts, clothing and accessories, health and beauty, home and living, jewellery, vintage clothing, and vintage collectables are welcome to apply. The upcoming market is scheduled for Sunday, April 28th, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Abingdon Street Market. For more information, visit the link HERE. Those interested in hosting a stall are encouraged to contact [email protected] for further details.

Related topics:Abingdon Street Market