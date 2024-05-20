The Strand Collective launches Monthly Maker’s Market at Abingdon Street Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Strand Collective has announced the continuation of their popular Makers’ Market, to be held on the last Sunday of every month following the remarkable success of last month's event.

The market will feature a diverse array of offerings, including art, crafts, food, beverages, coffee, music, and street food. It aims to provide a platform for independent artisans, creators, performers, and businesses to present their talents in a community-focused setting. Held at Abingdon Street Market, the events will showcase a curated selection of local makers, crafters, and various creative talents, creating a vibrant marketplace for attendees to enjoy.

Community-focused Approach

Central to the Makers' Market is an emphasis on fostering community connections by linking locals with outstanding independent businesses. The events are designed to encourage local shopping and promote community growth and collaboration throughout the Northwest region.

Megan Brown from The Strand Collective expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming events, stating, "Our primary goal is to uplift the local independent creative community by providing a platform for showcasing their talents on the Fylde Coast."

She continued, "Each of our traders offers high-quality, handmade goods that epitomize artistic craftsmanship. From delightful treats to captivating art pieces and craft items, our diverse range of traders promises a unique shopping experience."

Located at the Heart of Blackpool

The markets, taking place at Abingdon Street Market, offer local artists and makers’ the opportunity to exhibit their work and actively contribute to the market experience. Stallholders from the Fylde Coast are encouraged to participate, showcasing their skills and unique products across various creative categories. Vendors such as Darc Art Designs, Emily Peet Illustration, Larch Tree Crafts, Airy Fairy, Andrea Lemin Design, Beads by Geebs, Blackpool School of Arts and Laporifea will be in attendance.