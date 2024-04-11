The Strand Collective launches a monthly maker’s market at Abingdon Street Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attendees can expect a diverse range of offerings including art, crafts, food, beverages, coffee, music, and street food, providing a platform for independent artisans, creators, performers, and businesses to display their skills at engaging community markets.

Hosted at Abingdon Street Market, these markets will feature a curated selection of top local makers, crafters, and various other talents, creating a vibrant marketplace for all to enjoy.

Community Support at the Core

Blackpool Makers' Market

At the core of the Makers Market is a focus on fostering community connections by uniting locals with outstanding independent businesses. These events offer attendees the chance to shop locally, supporting community growth and collaboration across the Northwest region.

Megan Brown from The Strand Collective shared enthusiasm for the upcoming events adding “Our primary objective is to support the local independent creative community by giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent on the fylde coast”.

“Each of our traders offers a selection of high-quality, handmade, goods that exemplify artistic craftsmanship. From delectable treats to stunning art pieces and craft items, our diverse range of traders delivers a unique shopping experience”.

Located in the heart of Blackpool

Based at Abingdon Street Market, these markets offer an opportunity for local artists and makers to showcase their work and actively contribute to the market experience. Stallholders from the Fylde Coast are encouraged to join, showcasing their talents and unique products across various creative categories.

Some of the vendors include, Darc Art Designs, Emily Peet Illustration, Larch Tree Crafts, Made By Nicola Ann, Richard Oughton Photographer, Studio Dot, Emmarald Green Skincare, Secret Industries, Mystic Cat and many more…

The organizers are keen to welcome stallholders specializing in art & photography, craft, clothing and accessories, health & beauty, home & living, jewellery, vintage clothing, and vintage collectables.

The inaugural market is set to take place at Abingdon Street Market on Sunday, April 28th, from 10:00 to 17:00.