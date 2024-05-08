The Strand Collective is set to host a new series of creative workshops

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the highlighted events is the 50mm Lens Workshop on the May 12th. During this session, participants will explore the diverse applications of the 50mm lens in photography, covering aspects such as landscapes, street scenes and portraits. The workshop will focus on the fundamental camera settings, benefits of using a prime lens, and essential techniques for both beginners and experienced photographers.

On May 19th, Anthony Goldthorpe from Bob Ross Inc. will lead the Bob Ross Painting Workshop. Goldthorpe, with his extensive experience and guidance from Steve Ross, Anthony will demonstrate the ease and enjoyment of creating artistic works in the style of Bob Ross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Strand Collective will also offer a Street Photography Workshop on June 9th, teaching visual storytelling in urban environments. This workshop is intended to enhance participants' abilities to capture compelling visual narratives within cityscapes.

A recent Bob Ross workshop

Additionally, an Introduction to Film Photography course will be held on June 15th and 16th. This two-day course will immerse attendees in the art and science of analogue photography, from operating film cameras to developing and scanning film.

On July 13th, the Tintype Workshop, led by Jonathan Rowe, will teach the historic tintype photography process. Participants will engage in sensitizing metal plates, developing photos, and exploring the unique qualities of this 19th-century photographic technique.

Megan Brown of The Strand Collective shared her enthusiasm about hosting the diverse workshops, stating, "We are delighted to be able to offer these fantastic workshops. Our goal is to make art and photography accessible to everyone, regardless of experience."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants interested in these workshops can book their spots via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-strand-collective-63413145373. Given the limited availability, early booking is recommended.