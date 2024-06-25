The Strand Collective hosts Maker’s Market in Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Makers' Market will feature a diverse array of offerings, including art, crafts, food, beverages, coffee, music, and street food. The aim is to provide a platform for independent artisans, creators, performers, and businesses to showcase their talents in a community-focused environment. Held at Abingdon Street Market, the events will highlight a curated selection of local makers, crafters, and various creative talents, creating a vibrant marketplace for attendees to enjoy.
Community-focused Approach
A key component of the Makers' Market is fostering community connections by linking locals with exceptional independent businesses. These events are designed to encourage local shopping and promote community growth and collaboration throughout the Northwest region.
Megan Brown from The Strand Collective expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming events, stating, "Our primary goal is to uplift the local independent creative community by providing a platform for showcasing their talents on the Fylde Coast."
She added, "Each of our traders offers high-quality, handmade goods that epitomize artistic craftsmanship. From delightful treats to captivating art pieces and craft items, our diverse range of traders promises a unique shopping experience."
Located at the Heart of Blackpool
Taking place at Abingdon Street Market, the events offer local artists and makers’ the opportunity to exhibit their work and actively contribute to the market experience. Stallholders from the Fylde Coast are encouraged to participate, showcasing their skills and unique products across various creative categories. Vendors such as Darc Art Designs, Emily Peet Illustration, Tattoos by Cas, Larch Tree Crafts, northern tide, Axekrill Photo Prints, Les Atkinson, Laporifae, Mystic Cat, Sana.jpeg, Richard Oughton Photography, and more will be present.
The upcoming market is scheduled for Sunday, June 30th, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Abingdon Street Market. For more information, visit the link HERE.
Interested stallholders focusing on art and photography, crafts, clothing and accessories, health and beauty, home and living, jewellery, vintage clothing, and vintage collectables are welcome to apply. Those interested in hosting a stall are encouraged to contact [email protected] for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.