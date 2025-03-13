The pie's the limit - Blackpool care home residents celebrate British Pie Week

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Glenroyd care home in Blackpool had a fantastic time celebrating British Pie Week, a brilliant excuse to sample lots of delicious fare.

Over the course of the week, overseen by second chef Sharon, staff and residents experimented with many different types of pie fillings and flavour combinations, from more traditional meat and vegetable fillings, to vegetarian and vegan offerings, hot and spicy fillings, and sweet pies and pastries - this week has certainly been a veritable pie-filled feast!

General Manager, Yvonne Hand, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a British Pie Week, the eyes of the staff lit up too! Who doesn’t love a pie? Especially at this time of year, they really are the ultimate comfort food. We have all had a great time trying out new recipes and different flavours and ingredients, we’ll be applying for Bake Off next!”

Betty, a resident said: “I absolutely love pies! I don’t mind if it is sweet or savoury, there is just something so satisfying about a pie – whether it is served with gravy or ice cream! We have made loads of sweet pies to sample and with all kinds of different fruit fillings. It has all been truly delicious!”

Residents at Glenroyd Care Home in Blackpool had a wonderful time making apple pies.

