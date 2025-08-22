Blackpool’s leading creative community hub The Old Electric is back this Autumn with a bold new programme of creative workshops and courses offered completely free of charge.

From Playwriting to Prop-making, this season has something brilliantly creative for everyone to get involved with - whether you’re a regular arts participant or interested in trying something new for the first time…

Workshops will be delivered from The Old Electric’s temporary space at 4 Edward Street, just off St John’s Square, with many more activities and events popping up across Blackpool throughout the rest of the year. Check out their website theoldelectric.co.uk for most up to date information.

After leaving their previous site at Springfield Road, the organisation has reinvented their popular programme of activities and events and will be taking over new spaces with pop-ups in Blackpool Libraries, Abingdon Market, and their new hub at Edward Street between now and Easter 2026.

TheOE has big plans over the next few months, and will be presenting ‘Lightbox’ at Lightpool in October, a Family Festival of performances across Blackpool Libraries this December and, after the success of ‘Memoirs of a Blackpool Mermaid’ at The Winter Gardens in July, their community theatre company Th’ESPs is planning their next production. They also continue their collaboration with Think Forward in supporting The Men’s Exchange.

The Old Electric’s programme of free creative workshops starts on Monday 1 September. Photo: Corey Wong

Melanie Whitehead, Artistic Director of The Old Electric, said: “This company was formed out of consultation with our communities and we are always seeking new ways to respond to their communal creative needs. It’s been such a whirlwind few months for us all, but so many people have shared with us their feelings about how important it is to have regular opportunities to connect creatively with others in playfulness, to develop artistic practice and to have safe, social spaces where their confidence can be nurtured; this programme aims to continue to support that.”

“We are so grateful to Blackpool Council and all the organisations and individuals who have shown us support in navigating this transition period, we’re working on what might come next and we’re excited by the possibilities…to find out more, keep watching this space - or, even better, show up and get involved - we’d love to hear from you!”

The Old Electric’s programme of free creative workshops starts on Monday 1 September, running on weekday evenings at 4 Edward Street, Blackpool, FY1 1BA. To book your place and find out more, visit their website at theoldelectric.co.uk.