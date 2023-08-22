News you can trust since 1873
The Legend Lives On at the North Pier

Gordon Davis is also known as one of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world after winning Images of the King in Memphis Tennessee in 2012. He has performed to sell out audiences in the UK and Europe.
By Zenflick ProductionsContributor
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:12 BST

His Elvis tribute is high-energy and full audience interaction.

Gordon brings the majesty of the voice and the electrifying power of Elvis's performance back to life. Accompanied throughout by his world class band and backing singers that breathe the life into the music of a legend.

His spine-tingling performance brings the King to life for an entire generation of people too young to have experienced Elvis when he was alive, and for the legions of people who remember the anticipation of every new record and movie.

Featuring; Blue Suede Shoes, Are You Lonesome Tonight, If I Can Dream, The Wonder Of You, Suspicious Minds, You Lost That Loving Feeling and much much more.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the North Pier Box Office.

