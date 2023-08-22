The Legend Lives On at the North Pier

Gordon Davis is also known as one of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world after winning Images of the King in Memphis Tennessee in 2012. He has performed to sell out audiences in the UK and Europe.

His Elvis tribute is high-energy and full audience interaction. Gordon Davis is also known as one of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world after winning Images of the King in Memphis Tennessee in 2012. He has performed to sell out audiences in the UK and Europe.

Gordon brings the majesty of the voice and the electrifying power of Elvis's performance back to life. Accompanied throughout by his world class band and backing singers that breathe the life into the music of a legend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His spine-tingling performance brings the King to life for an entire generation of people too young to have experienced Elvis when he was alive, and for the legions of people who remember the anticipation of every new record and movie.

Featuring; Blue Suede Shoes, Are You Lonesome Tonight, If I Can Dream, The Wonder Of You, Suspicious Minds, You Lost That Loving Feeling and much much more.