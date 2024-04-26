Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great British Musicals

Thornton Little Theatre

Following the resounding success of their production of Phantom of The Opera last year, Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society have taken to the stage again with this selection of songs from British Musicals.

Director Christopher Lavin has taken the opportunity that a musical review gives you to let everyone have a chance to shine. He used a simple open stage which had raised areas at the back so that in all the full chorus numbers everyone could be seen.

Musical Director Cath Stevenson has assembled a talented 4 piece band which was just the right size for this intimate theatre and ensured that the singers were never overpowered by the backing.

The costumes were kept simple and clever lighting and use of a back projected screen enhanced the different performance areas on the stage.

We were given a range of performances, from modern songs such as the passionate performance of Heart of Stone from Chloe Price and Jean Dunkerley’s fabulously feisty ‘Nobody’ to classics like ‘Fings ain’t what they used to be’ from the men’s chorus and ‘Pack up your troubles’ by the full company.

The company dancers, choreographed by Wendy Raw and Joanne Hindle, shone in Tip Top Tap and One Rock and Roll too many. There was also a lovely duet danced by Declan Wilkinson and Kaitlin Hopcroft as part of a beautiful rendition of ‘Our kind of Love’ by Janette Martins (sung with an authentic Irish accent).

This group is lucky to have a strong group of men and Bui Doi, featuring Andrew Would, allowed us to see the work that had been done on the harmonies.

Light relief was provided by Roger and Anne Lloyd Jones in ‘I’d never be me without you’ from the new Great British Bake off Musical – a real treat.

A touching tribute before the company performance of Dare from Calendar Girls and a moving version of This is My Lovely Day from Barbara Hebden and Geoff Park summed up what this Society set out to achieve with this show.

The show is on every night until Saturday with a matinee on Saturday.