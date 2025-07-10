The Calendar Girls are back

Live at the Lowther Pavilion this September. Three years ago, St Annes Parish Operatic Society staged the musical to great acclaim, and have been asked ever since to repeat it, and have eventually succumbed to those requests.

They recently held their updated photoshoot in the garden of Director Rosie Withers in Lytham and are proud to release some of those pictures. Great fun was had on the day with lots of nerves, laughs and cheeky surprises, just as it would have been for the original Women’s Institute ladies having shots for their now famous Calendar back in 1999.

The original photographer of the Calendar Girls calendar was Terry Logan. He captured the iconic images, which famously featured them nude while strategically covering themselves with everyday objects. The calendar was created to raise money for leukemia research in memory of John Baker, the husband of one of the women. The photographs were crucial to the calendar's success, with their thoughtful and captivating quality. The calendar's popularity led to a film adaptation, also titled "Calendar Girls," which further popularized the story and the images, as well as a stage play and the Musical, written by Take That’s Gary Barlow.

The photographer for this new photoshoot, and for 3 years ago, was well known local artist, Phil Downie, who no doubt enjoyed every second of the afternoon shoot and joined the “girls” for a celebratory glass of fizz for the final shot.

Photographer Phil Downie with "The Girls"

Phil said, “these ladies are so brave, and just so inspirational. I wanted to capture their uniqueness and spirit, as well as adding fresh ideas and style, tastefully. The Musical is absolutely wonderful and I would encourage everyone to book a ticket, whether you saw it last time or not. It’s been an absolute privilege to be involved in the process, just as the photographer was for the original calendar.” The show runs from 3 RD to 6th September at the Lowther Pavilion, Lytham. Book online – [email protected] or telephone 01253 794221 Ends