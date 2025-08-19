The Calendar... Boys

By Sarah Jane Stone
Published 19th Aug 2025, 21:38 BST
The much-anticipated return of The Calendar Girls, the Musical, is due to be staged at the Lowther Pavilion, Lytham at the beginning of September. It is 25 years since the original Calendar Girls came up with the idea of a nude W.I. calendar, eventually raising more than 6 million pounds for Leukaemia Research.

But what about the men behind that story? The husbands, the sons, the photographer? The musical, written by Gary Barlow, highlights those integral male characters showing their initial hesitancy and surprise, leading on to their emotions and eventual ultimate support.

The whole story centres around John, (played by Bryan Wood pictured centre) who is the catalyst for the calendar’s creation by his wife and her best friend.

Pictured left to right are Malcom Curtis, Charles Gross, Bryan Wood, Ian Edmundson, and Andrew Would, who compliment their ladies beautifully. ‘The Boys’ have had great fun during rehearsals and can’t wait to bring the real life story back to the stage.

Director Rosie Withers says ‘this show and all its characters are absolutely amazing. We even have our own talented local artist, Tony Fowler, who has painted the whole Yorkshire scenery stage backdrop which is simply breath-taking. The music is wonderful, and the story is full of pathos and humour in equal measure. It really is a production not to be missed.’

This will be SAPOS’s final ever show after 55 years, so every penny of profit will go to local charities. The society and cast invite you to join them for One More Year in Yorkshire. You won’t regret it!

The production runs from Wednesday 3rd to Saturday 6th September. Evening performances at 7.30pm, Saturday Matinee at 2.00pm. Tickets online or the Lowther Box Office on 01253 794221. Sarah Jane Stone. Ends

