Terminal V: Scotland's top festival reveals lineup for 2025 edition

The famously high-octane thrills of Terminal V Festival are returning to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre and Showground on the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend of Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th April 2025.

With more than 100 world-class acts, six specially designed stages and 20,000 people per day - everything about Terminal V is supersized, which is why it is one of the most celebrated and largest techno festivals in Europe.

Ranked #9 in the UK by DJ Mag's Best Festival poll and recently crowned 'Best Festival' in their Best of British Awards, Terminal V has solidified its status as an industry leader in a relatively short period of time. It stands apart from the competition thanks to a dedication to key details - innovative and explosive production, high spec sound systems and carefully curated artists that traverse a wide spectrum of techno, bass, electro and acid from red-hot new stars to venerated veterans.

Chief amongst them are the likes Brutalismus 3000 who are playing a Scottish festival for the first time ever and have a serrated blend of gabber, post-punk and techno, returning favourite Blawan who is a staple in the experimental techno world, bringing raw, industrial sounds that push sonic boundaries and he plays with Helena Hauff who has long been a leader of the electro and techno worlds as she commands the decks with raw, analogue-driven energy.

There will be fireworks when hard techno titans Charlie Sparks x Parfait step up and combine frenetic energy with a touch of rave nostalgia, while Dax J x Daria Kosolova promise a seamless fusion of hard-hitting industrial techno and cerebral rhythms and AK Sports has a hybridised sound that is always hard and fast whether taking in slamming techno, big breaks or earth-quaking bass.

Italian Deborah De Luca mixes melodic techno with pounding basslines to create a sound that is emotive and club-ready and DJ Hyperdrive takes things into the future with his innovative approach to techno and electro. Kettama offers euphoric, house-infused techno that’s as groovy as it is powerful.

Contemporary breakout star LB Aka Labat brings a barrage of breaks, club and bass from with a modern edge. There will be a superb Scottish contingent representing the fertile local scene with likes of Testpress who specialise in dark, punchy techno, fast-rising simOne who is all about hardcore beats and big, Eurotrash sounds, and Sikoti, a co-founder and resident DJ at Dark Room Sessions who plays it hard, all stepping up.

Berlin legend Patrick Mason is known for his theatrical performances and combining commanding vocals with pulsating techno, Filth On Acid label head Reinier Zonneveld is a live techno wizard who has helped define the acid and hard techno revolution.

Add in AZYR, who is up for Best DJ in the DJ Mag Awards, plus the famously high energy sounds and catchy melodies of Aussie duo X Club and these artists, along with tens more, promise a lineup that’s as dynamic as it is forward-thinking.

Held at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre, Terminal V Festival offers many different and equally immersive experiences across six indoor and outdoor stages each with their own look and feel.

This means you can dance the day and night away as you please and have your own musical adventure through the night, matching the music to your mood. In all across the two days, 40,000 house and techno enthusiasts from across the UK and beyond all unite on the famously warm and welcoming dance floor.

It is a safe space for all that makes this more than just a party - it's a gathering of like-minded music lovers where lifetime memories and friendships are formed.

Terminal V is all set to kick off the 2025 festival season in spectacular fashion so make sure you are part of the story by getting your tickets now at https://www.terminalv.co.uk/festival