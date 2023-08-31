Taylor Wimpey to host Moving Made Easier events across its developments

The events give potential homebuyers the chance to find out more about Taylor Wimpey's developments

Taylor Wimpey is set to host a selection of Moving Made Easier events across its developments in Manchester, to ensure customers are aware of the incentives and offers available to make their dream move possible.

Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be on hand to advise about the selection of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners. There will also be the help of Independent Financial Advisors on certain days and locations, to give prospective buyers guidance and support.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to all of our developments this September, as it’s the perfect opportunity for us to showcase how we can help you find your dream home and make your move more affordable.

Half Penny Meadows street scene

“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are available to reserve. ”

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September:

Half Penny Meadows, Pendle Road, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 1LN. 2, 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £234,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/clitheroe/half-penny-meadows

Rothwells Farm, Lowton Road, Golborne, Wigan, Lancashire, WA3 3EG. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £267,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wigan/rothwells-farm

Harts Mead, Greenhurst Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, OL6 8BQ. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £279,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/ashton-under-lyne/harts-mead

The Orangery, Manchester Road, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, M34 5PX. 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom homes from £179,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/droylsden/the-orangery-at-the-jam-factory

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September:

East Hollinsfield, Hollin Lane, Middleton, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, M24 5LF. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £259,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/greater-manchester/east-hollinsfield

Woodside, Burnley Road, Rossendale, Lancashire, BB4 8LW. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £229,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/rossendale/woodside