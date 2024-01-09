News you can trust since 1873
Talk On Victorian detectives

Acclaimed local Authors KD Sherrinford and Jean Briggs, fellow members of The Crime Writers Association, will give a talk on Victorian detectives from 1pm on Thursday, January 25 at Palatine Library, Blackpool.
By Bernice LeahyContributor
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:04 GMT
The Victorian Detective Panel. Photo: Palatine Library.The Victorian Detective Panel. Photo: Palatine Library.
Join Jean and KD and discover more about Jack The Ripper, Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens.

Jean wrote a wonderful mystery series with Charles Dickens playing detective.

KD's Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries have received critical acclaim and are longlisted at The CIBA's Series Awards for Genre Fiction. Her debut novel, book one of the series, was recently Shortlisted at The Chanticleer International Book Awards for Romantic Fiction-The Chatelaine.

