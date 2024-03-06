Swingdancers excited to be dancing at Blackpool Tower ballroom this Saturday
Marie McCahery, who organised the Blackpool Tower vintage dance said: "Any type of dancer would love to experience the magnificent ballroom and its amazing dancefloor.
"The dance has attracted many different types of swingdancers – lindyhop, jive, charleston, ceroc, west coast swing and balboa. Music from the 20's to the 50's will be played by the leading swing DJ of the Northwest, A-Train Swing and live music by Kal's Katz, a very popular big band who can really swing. Most people will be dressed vintage which will add to the fantastic atmosphere of such a night."
Tickets are still available for the dance taking place on Saturday March 9, whether to dance or just watch or bring your mother to enjoy a strictly experience that she can join in on. The tickets cost £25 and are available at: https://buytickets.at/vintagespotlight/1145546