Swingdancers excited to be dancing at Blackpool Tower ballroom this Saturday

Marie McCahery, who organised the Blackpool Tower vintage dance said: "Any type of dancer would love to experience the magnificent ballroom and its amazing dancefloor.

"The dance has attracted many different types of swingdancers – lindyhop, jive, charleston, ceroc, west coast swing and balboa. Music from the 20's to the 50's will be played by the leading swing DJ of the Northwest, A-Train Swing and live music by Kal's Katz, a very popular big band who can really swing. Most people will be dressed vintage which will add to the fantastic atmosphere of such a night."

