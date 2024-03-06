Swingdancers excited to be dancing at Blackpool Tower ballroom this Saturday

Swingdancers and jivers dont normally get the chance to dance on Blackpool Tower ballroom's famous dancefloor but that's changing.
Published 6th Mar 2024
Marie McCahery, who organised the Blackpool Tower vintage dance said: "Any type of dancer would love to experience the magnificent ballroom and its amazing dancefloor.

"The dance has attracted many different types of swingdancers – lindyhop, jive, charleston, ceroc, west coast swing and balboa. Music from the 20's to the 50's will be played by the leading swing DJ of the Northwest, A-Train Swing and live music by Kal's Katz, a very popular big band who can really swing. Most people will be dressed vintage which will add to the fantastic atmosphere of such a night."

Tickets are still available for the dance taking place on Saturday March 9, whether to dance or just watch or bring your mother to enjoy a strictly experience that she can join in on. The tickets cost £25 and are available at: https://buytickets.at/vintagespotlight/1145546

