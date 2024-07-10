Summer concert celebrates milestone anniversary for RNLI

A Fylde coast choir is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the RNLI with a special summer concert.

Encore Singers will perform a variety of songs with a maritime theme at Poulton Methodist Church on Queensway in Poulton from 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 23. The concert will be particularly special for one choir member, Audrey Weightman, whose brother and respected RLNI volunteer Bernard Pickard died aged 80 earlier this year. A spokesman for Encore Singers said: "The main emphasis for our summer concert is to mark the RLNI celebrating 200 years of service. "There will be a maritime theme as well as a nod to us being by Blackpool and the sea. "Audrey Weightman, one of our members who has been singing with the choir since she was about 10, is the sister of the well-loved and respected RLNI volunteer Bernard Pickard who recently passed away. "So the choir is pleased to have chosen to support the RLNI, especially this year." Bernard first became involved in Blackpool RNLI in 1969 as part of the shore crew before taking on the role of head launcher. He took charge of launch and recovery activities as well as being a dedicated driver of the launch vehicles and volunteer administration officer. Tickets for the summer concert cost £5, including refreshments. They are available from 07745280158, via the Encore Singers Facebook page or on the door.