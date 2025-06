Encore singers at their rehearsal venue

Encore Singers have been asked to sing at a fundraising event at St Anne’s-on-Sea United Reformed Church. We will be performing a programme of songs about love and joy. We are very proud to be asked to help the church's fundraising team.

DATE: Saturday 28th June 2025

TIME: 2pm

TIckets: £6 (refreshments included)

PLEASE CONTACT THE CHURCH DIRECTLY FOR TICKET SALES.