Summer activity Sessions in St Anne’s

Summer activity sessions completes three week run at Ashton Gardens and moves onto Hope Street Park for the remainder of the summer holidays.

Rain has not dampened the spirits in St Anne’s. St Anne’s on the Sea Town Council, Town and Environment Network working group (TEN) are delighted with the success of its inaugural summer activity sessions at Ashton Gardens. TEN Chairman Gavin Harrison said: “Three weeks into the scheme and residents’ children have embraced the activities with most sessions sold out. Hopefully the scheme will prove as popular at Hope Street Park.”

The activities are free to all seven to 11 aged children who live within the Parish of St Anne's on the Sea.

The aims of the scheme are to educate, inspire and establish a positive connection for attendees of the sessions with the parks and open spaces within the Parish.

Real Skate North West skateboarding in St Anne's

Sessions will range from creative art by Pot Bound, skateboarding by Real Skate Northwest, Drum Circle Fun with John Morrow, Crown Green Bowling provided by Fairhaven Crown Green Bowling Academy, nature exploration with Fylde Coast Rangers, REACT mini football camp, RNLI water safety, St. Anne’s in Bloom Get Creative with Nature, Krav Maga, Go Velo cycling etc. We are adding sessions all the time. The sessions are independently organised by expert providers, local business, community groups and charitable organisations.

To book a session please visit the Town Council website at https://www.stannesonthesea-tc.gov.uk/summer-activity-sessions/.

2023 is a trial year for the scheme. Any future scheme will be dependent on attendance numbers, feedback from participants, community engagement and successful grant funding bids.

Gavin Harrison said: “As chairman of the TEN group, I’m delighted to support this scheme. It will provide activities for many of our residents’ children throughout the long summer holidays with a variety of things to do, hopefully there will be something to interest everyone. I think this is the largest such project that the Town Council has ever delivered, and I hope it will grow and grow in future years. Of course, something like this depends on participation and I’m sure the residents of our beautiful town will give it the support it deserves.”

If you would like to sponsor the event or have a session / course to offer for next year or the future, please contact us at the Town Council. As this is the first year, we would appreciate any feedback and suggestions to improve the process.