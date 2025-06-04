Strictly stars head to Blackpool to make dance dreams come true
12 novice dancers are set to team up with professional dance partners to compete in ‘The Ultimate Battle of the Ballroom’ at the iconic Winter Gardens.
The contestants are currently undertaking a period of intense dance training, all hoping to win the Glitterball trophy in the dance competition which 'makes real people the stars'.
The star-studded show will be hosted by former Strictly Come Dancing stars Ian Waite and Vincent Simone, along with Coastal Radio presenter Hayley Kay. The judging panel is a 'who's who' of dance champions, namely current Strictly professionals Nikita Kuzmin and Katya Jones, alongside former champions Pasha Kovalev and Darren Bennett.
In addition to giving Strictly fans the experience of a lifetime, Dance Floor Heroes raises money for Tia's Crown, a local charity set up to support mental and physical wellbeing through dance.
Tickets are for the live show are available now from TryBooking, and VIP packages are available by emailing [email protected]