Strange new radio station through your TV

Seekers of unusual sounds have a new option for their leisure listening, as online station Beware! The Radio comes to Freeview 277 in this area.

The non-profit station, set up to share stories and sounds from around the world, has joined the UK Radio Portal – a radio directory available through connected Freeview TVs on channel 277.

“This gives people in the Granada and Central West regions an extra way to discover our station,” said station boss Andy Brain, “and they can enjoy our on-screen Teletext while they listen”.

Beware! The Radio logo, designed by Gareth Monger

The Beware! station has been available online since 2021. It is the only UK arm of the Pacifica Affiliate Network, a mainly US-based collection of community and progressive stations. Through the network, Beware! broadcasts many shows from its affiliates, alongside original freeform music, political and cultural programming.

The station is co-managed by palaeo-artist Gareth Monger, a Lytham St. Annes resident. The pair have nursed ambitions to run a radio station since their 1980s schooldays.

Budding presenters with interesting show ideas should get in contact via email: [email protected] – or via the social media channels.

