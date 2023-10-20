Stephanie Aird adds two Blackpool shows due to demand

A popular comedian and internet sensation has impressed the masses in Blackpool. Stephanie Aird, a popular comedian from Hartlepool, performed a sold out show earlier this month, and she has been asked back not once, but twice next year. Announcing the news in her own special way, Steph said on Facebook: ‘Look who wants me BACK IN THE BLACK 😍👏💋’ Aird’s videos have been viewed over 60 million times across her social media pages. With more than 600k followers on her Facebook page, Stephanie rose to popularity making comedy videos chatting about her life, coffee shops, her partner Ian and trying to lose weight. On television, she has appeared on programmes such as ITV’s ‘Judge Rinder’ and BBC Two’s ‘Take A Hike’. Alongside her comedy videos and shows, Stephanie runs her own pottery and jewellery company online and a cafe-bar in Hartlepool which opens up for comedy evenings. Stephanie will play The Joe Longthorne Studio on 18th May and 3rd August 2024. Tickets for Stephanie’s 2024 Blackpool dates are available to purchase here: https://tinyurl.com/StephBlackpoolShow