STAYBLACKPOOL SHOW 2024

StayBlackpool is extremely excited to announce that next year’s Trade Show will be held on Tuesday, March 19 2024, in the Norcalympia Suite at the Norbreck Castle.

The show is being held in partnership with HB Clark, the UK’s largest wholesale drinks supplier and the Events Team at the Norbreck Castle.

The 2024 StayBlackpool Trade Show will not just be an event but the focal point for the region’s hospitality industry.

Primarily the show provides an excellent opportunity for the hospitality trade to see what is on offer within the industry, with exhibitors showcasing new products and innovative ideas including interiors, food, drink, equipment, technology, property advice, insurance, booking platforms and many many others, so you can stay ahead of current trends, in preparation for the year to come.

The StayBlackpool Trade Show

With the help of HB Clark and the Norbreck Castle, StayBlackpool promises the 2024 Show will be bigger and better than ever before.

The StayBlackpool Board takes it’s role extremely seriously, always looking to provide the best value which is why, for 2024, the show has an exciting new venue providing free, easy access parking, a wonderful, light and bright event space and even a sandwich lunch for our very important and valued members.