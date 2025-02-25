Static – a one-woman dark comedy with memories of showbiz and a manifesto for equality comes to Blackpool

The Old Electric is excited to present 'Static', new semi-autobiographical dark comedy performed by Elaine Collins.

This performance draws some of its inspiration from her experiences in showbiz, from being a holiday camp entertainer on what she calls the ‘North Wales Riviera’ in the 1990s to being in the last 10 in the auditions for the Spice Girls, and Elaine’s feelings of dislocation from the ‘normal’ due to neurodivergence, mental ill-health, and disability.

Performer Ruby is cleaning out her dad’s static caravan following his death, and the decisions of what to keep and what to chuck are triggers for memories – some good, some bad.

She is rooting through her belongings and her past. The experience takes Ruby back to her days as an entertainer in the 1990s and her time as the 17-year-old magician’s assistant to the ‘touchy-feely Eddie, and she reflects on the shadows cast on her life in the here and now.

Moving and funny, peppered with Elaine’s Liverpudlian wit, Static explores a volatile childhood, the shadier side of the ‘business called show’ and its disappointments, classism, ableism, and always being the outsider.

Hers isn’t a story of triumph over tragedy.

Static is, in part, a reflection of the ownership present in the entertainment industry – being owned by the audience, being owned by the business, being owned by the image makers – and Elaine’s experience as a disabled woman of the fundamental lack of ownership over her body through labelling and medical intervention.

Static is the darkly funny story of a woman coming to terms with her past and finding her place in the present.

Suitable for 14+

Elaine is a Liverpool-based theatre-maker. She was part of the Graeae Artist Development Programme, the DaDafest Theatre Makers Lab, and participated in an artist development programme with the British Council. Elaine has an MA in Acting from LIPA. She is a neurodivergent artist with long-term health conditions.

Performer – Elaine Collins

Director – Paula Simms

Composer and Musician – Andy Frizell

Writer and Dramaturg – Esther Wilson

Date: Friday 14 March

Time: 7pm

Venue: The Old Electric, Blackpool

Tickets can be purchased:

In-person: The Old Electric, Springfield Road, Blackpool. FY1 1QW

Phone to book: 01253 834175