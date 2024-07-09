Stars turn out to support Blackpool-based choir’s special celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Singers and songwriters from across Britain are heading to Blackpool for a local choir’s anniversary concert.

The Cleveleys-based Capricorn Singers are marking their 40th anniversary with a celebration concert at Blackpool's Winter Gardens on Sunday. Despite the date clashing with the final of the Euros, the concert, in the Spanish Hall, is almost sold out. Among the guests will be renowned opera singer Jane Wilkinson who is returning to her roots from London to delight the audience with favourites from the shows, including Les Mis and Phantom of the Opera.

Also attending will be the award winning singer-songwriter Anna Shannon, travelling from her home in Yorkshire to hear the Lytham St Anne's Shanty Crew perform her hit 'Ready for the Shout,' along with the Capricorn Singers and Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert is the culmination of a year's planning and will feature more than 100 vocalists, including Blackpool Male Voice Choir and Coasters Choir.

The Capricorn Singers

Capricorn Singers' Musical Director Chrissie Mason said: "We are delighted to be bringing this concert to the people of the Fylde - and beyond. The programme features some popular favourites, songs from the 80s - when the choir was formed - and a few surprises. We guarantee it will be a night to remember!"

Some of the choir's original members will be among the audience, as well as the Capricorns' founder Ray Buckley, who started the choir in the front room of his home in Cleveleys in January 1984 - hence the name Capricorn, the star sign for that month!

Local businesses have donated generously to a raffle which will be helping to raise funds for the RNLI, who are marking their 200th anniversary this year.