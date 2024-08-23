Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An evening of laughter, entertainment, and Scottish wit is promised as the stars of hit BBC and Netflix TV series Still Game are coming to Viva, Blackpool, on Sunday, September 29.

Promoter Lee Newton, of Red Shoe Entertainment, says that the 2024 tour of the brand-new production Auld Pals features a spectacular line-up of comedic talent.

“We are thrilled to announce that Jane McCarry, Paul Riley, Mark Cox, Gavin Mitchell, and Sanjeev Kohli – who played Isa, Winston, Tam, Navid and Boaby the Barman in hit comedy series Still Game – will be heading to Blackpool for an exclusive evening of fun and laughter,” says Lee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There will also be an opportunity for the audience to ask anything they’ve ever wanted about the iconic TV show.”

The talented ensemble cast has been entertaining audiences for years, with unforgettable performances in some of the biggest comedy shows on TV, including Still Game, Chewin’ the Fat, and The Karen Dunbar Show. The will appear at Viva on Sunday, September 29.

“Now, you can see them all together in one spectacular question and answer show,” says Lee, “filled with side-splitting stories, hilarious impressions, and a chance to ask your own questions.

“Audiences are invited to join us for an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment, as this amazing group of comedians bring their unique brand of humour to the stage.

“Whether you’re a Still Game superfan or just looking for a good time, this show is not to be missed.”

To purchase tickets, contact vivablackpool.com 01253 297297