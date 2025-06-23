St Thomas' Church celebrating 125th Birthday
Come & join our Big Party on Sunday, July 6.
A full day of activities are planned starting with an all-age Celebration Service at 10.30am - everyone welcome!
Singers wanting to join the Scratch Choir for the Songs of Praise can rehearse from 5.30pm.
The Choir is being directed by Graham Warrington with organist Kevin Morgan and the St Thomas Singers, Sound of Hope and Cleveleys & Lytham Community Choir will conclude the event with selection of well known hymns and songs at 6pm.