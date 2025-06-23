St Thomas' Church celebrating 125th Birthday

By Susie Nicholas
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 10:24 BST
Everyone Welcome!placeholder image
Everyone Welcome!
Come & join our Big Party on Sunday, July 6.

A full day of activities are planned starting with an all-age Celebration Service at 10.30am - everyone welcome!

Singers wanting to join the Scratch Choir for the Songs of Praise can rehearse from 5.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Choir is being directed by Graham Warrington with organist Kevin Morgan and the St Thomas Singers, Sound of Hope and Cleveleys & Lytham Community Choir will conclude the event with selection of well known hymns and songs at 6pm.

Related topics:SingersCleveleys
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice